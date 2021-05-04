School recognised for ability to challenge brightest pupils

Published: 12:07 PM May 4, 2021

A school in Forest Gate has been recognised for its capacity to challenge the brightest students.

Forest Gate Community School was re-accredited through the National Association for Able Children in Education (NACE) Challenge Award.

The school in Forest Lane, rated outstanding by Ofsted, first gained accreditation in 2017 and has retained the award for excellence in provision for “more able, gifted and talented pupils” after being re-assessed.

Headteacher Thahmina Begum said the school accepts the award on behalf of staff, children and families.

“We have worked incredibly hard as a school to ensure all children meet their potential, not just those recognised as being more able,” she said.

“This is a quality stamp that tells families that if you have a bright child, they will be pushed and challenged at this school.

“Our continued involvement with the Challenge Award has significantly enhanced the quality of learning experiences for all our children.

“We are extremely proud that our commitment to provide the very best education for our children has been recognised.

“I’d like to thank our pathway to excellence team who oversee our more able provision and who secured the accreditation for us.”

Assessors judged the school by observing lessons, interviewing pupils, teachers, parents and governors and looking at the students’ work.

They said they were impressed by strong leadership and management of provision and the good support and challenge provided by the staff.

NACE chief executive Sue Riley said: “Forest Gate Community School has shown itself to be committed to sustaining an environment in which all learners are challenged and supported to be the best they can be, with effective strategies in place to ensure continued improvement in this field.

“The award is presented in recognition of whole-school commitment to and achievement in providing effective challenge and support for all.

“It spans school leadership, curriculum, teaching and learning, processes for identification and tracking, extracurricular opportunities, strong communication and partnerships, and ongoing evaluation.”