News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Community garden set to reopen to public after funding boost

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:00 AM March 18, 2021   
Forest Gate Community Garden

Forest Gate Community Garden is set to reopen in April. - Credit: Forest Gate Community Garden

A much-loved community garden will soon reopen at weekends after receiving funding.

As lockdown restrictions gradually ease, Forest Gate Community Garden in Earlham Grove will open its gates to people in the area on Fridays and Saturdays from mid-April, government restrictions permitting.

Over the past 12 months, Covid restrictions and lockdowns have heightened appreciation for the benefits of fresh air and contact with nature.

However, the garden has been closed for most of the pandemic until now - only opening when government guidance allowed.

But after being awarded £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, it is set to reopen again for friends to meet, volunteers to get to work and everyone to relax and enjoy nature.

You may also want to watch:

Forest Gate Community Garden chair of trustees Kerena Fussell said: “It’s been a hard year for charities - for us it’s meant no income from plant sales or our popular events - so this funding is very welcome and will enable us to keep providing an important and beautiful oasis for local residents.”

The formerly derelict site close to Woodgrange Road and Forest Gate station was transformed by volunteers into a beautiful wildlife haven and green space for people to enjoy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman attacked by boy in Canning Town park speaks out
  2. 2 'Europe's longest artwork' arrives at Custom House railway line
  3. 3 Cigarette safety warning after fire at East Ham flats
  1. 4 Man critical after stabbing in Plaistow
  2. 5 Former Orient boss Ross Embleton is keen to get another crack in management
  3. 6 Labour suspends East Ham and West Ham constituency parties
  4. 7 Jailed: Stratford man who helped launder £250k for 'smishing' crime gang
  5. 8 Plans to create 'world-class esports cluster' in Stratford
  6. 9 Women's safety: Vigil at Wanstead Flats and demand for action
  7. 10 Newham Labour slammed after party suspends East Ham and West Ham CLPs

After two years of hard work, it opened to the public in 2016 and has become a valued community resource at the heart of Forest Gate.

Before the pandemic, people in the community made almost 2,000 visits to the garden a year, along with schools, childminders, children’s groups, the Women’s Institute and other groups.

Kevin Harris, who regularly volunteers there, said: “I can’t wait for the garden to reopen and for visitors to return.

“It’s so good to see people relaxing, enjoying the plants and wildlife.

“We already have frogspawn in the pond ready for everyone to watch the baby frogs emerge.”

The garden will initially open to small groups as soon as permitted.

Visit the garden’s website at www.fgcommunitygarden.org/ and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fgcommunitygarden for further information and updates.

Environment
Charity
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Duke of Cambridge talks with a child in the playground during a visit to School 21 in Stratford,

Royal | Video

Duke of Cambridge denies Royals are racist as he visits school in Stratford

Tony Jones, Press Association

Logo Icon
Brampton Manor Academy, East Ham

Brampton Manor secures more Oxbridge offers than Eton

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
manor road

London Fire Brigade

House in West Ham 'badly damaged' in blaze

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
sarah everard

Crime

Stalking and harrassment in Newham rose 15pc last year

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus