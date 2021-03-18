Community garden set to reopen to public after funding boost

Published: 7:00 AM March 18, 2021

A much-loved community garden will soon reopen at weekends after receiving funding.

As lockdown restrictions gradually ease, Forest Gate Community Garden in Earlham Grove will open its gates to people in the area on Fridays and Saturdays from mid-April, government restrictions permitting.

Over the past 12 months, Covid restrictions and lockdowns have heightened appreciation for the benefits of fresh air and contact with nature.

However, the garden has been closed for most of the pandemic until now - only opening when government guidance allowed.

But after being awarded £10,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund, it is set to reopen again for friends to meet, volunteers to get to work and everyone to relax and enjoy nature.

Forest Gate Community Garden chair of trustees Kerena Fussell said: “It’s been a hard year for charities - for us it’s meant no income from plant sales or our popular events - so this funding is very welcome and will enable us to keep providing an important and beautiful oasis for local residents.”

The formerly derelict site close to Woodgrange Road and Forest Gate station was transformed by volunteers into a beautiful wildlife haven and green space for people to enjoy.

After two years of hard work, it opened to the public in 2016 and has become a valued community resource at the heart of Forest Gate.

Before the pandemic, people in the community made almost 2,000 visits to the garden a year, along with schools, childminders, children’s groups, the Women’s Institute and other groups.

Kevin Harris, who regularly volunteers there, said: “I can’t wait for the garden to reopen and for visitors to return.

“It’s so good to see people relaxing, enjoying the plants and wildlife.

“We already have frogspawn in the pond ready for everyone to watch the baby frogs emerge.”

The garden will initially open to small groups as soon as permitted.

Visit the garden’s website at www.fgcommunitygarden.org/ and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fgcommunitygarden for further information and updates.