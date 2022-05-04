News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man taken to hospital following Forest Gate blaze

Holly Chant

Published: 1:49 PM May 4, 2022
Updated: 2:53 PM May 4, 2022
London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended a Forest Gate fire on Romford Road this morning - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man has been taken to hospital after a commercial unit in Forest Gate caught fire earlier today.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene on Romford Road at 11.20am this morning (May 4). 

Part of a single storey unit was damaged by the fire and one man escaped from the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews and taken to hospital. 

The Brigade's 999 control officers took nine calls to the blaze, which was under control by 12.20pm.

Crews from Stratford, Plaistow, Barking and Ilford fire stations attending. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News
East London News

