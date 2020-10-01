Old photo helps reunite Manor Park care home resident with long-lost sister
PUBLISHED: 07:00 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 01 October 2020
A Manor Park care home resident has been reunited with her long-lost sister after a serendipitous find.
Mornington Hall resident Maureen Laurie, 82, hadn’t seen her sister Pat Degenio, 78, since they lost contact 40 years ago, but that changed when the home’s wellbeing co-ordinator Lindy Renaud stumbled across an old photo on the floor.
Not knowing who it belonged to, she called a phone number that was written on the back.
To her surprise, Lindy was greeted with shock by a woman who turned out to be Pat, who lives in Bristol.
They arranged a video call for the sisters and, after tears of joy and reminiscences of happy memories, plans were made for Pat to visit when pandemic restrictions allow.
Maureen said: “I’m so happy I could see my sister again; it was really lovely.”
Lindy said: “We are absolutely delighted that we could help this family reunite and we will do all we can to facilitate more video calls.”
