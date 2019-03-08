Search

Man rescued after 'electrical fault' causes basement fire in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 13:36 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 10 September 2019

One man was rescued after a fire broke out in a shop below flats on Green Street in Forest Gate. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A fire at a shop below flats in Forest Gate at the weekend is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within a strip lighting unit.

Firefighters rescued one man from the first floor of the building on Green Street after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday (September 8).

Half of the basement was damaged in the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The brigade was called to the scene at 4.17am and the fire was under control by 6.34am.

Crews from the Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and East Ham stations attended, with about 25 firefighters and four fire engines on scene.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

