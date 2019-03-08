Man rescued after 'electrical fault' causes basement fire in Forest Gate

One man was rescued after a fire broke out in a shop below flats on Green Street in Forest Gate. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

A fire at a shop below flats in Forest Gate at the weekend is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault within a strip lighting unit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters rescued one man from the first floor of the building on Green Street after the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday (September 8).

You may also want to watch:

Half of the basement was damaged in the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The brigade was called to the scene at 4.17am and the fire was under control by 6.34am.

Crews from the Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and East Ham stations attended, with about 25 firefighters and four fire engines on scene.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.