Man arrested in Forest Gate on suspicion of conspiring to sell Class A drugs after cops hack EncroChat

PUBLISHED: 12:51 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 27 August 2020

Money, an encrypted phone and cash counter were found at the address in Forest Gate. Picture: Essex Police

A man has been arrested and a large amount of cash seized as part of an investigation linked to the cracking of specially encrypted phones.

Police investigating the sale of drugs in Essex raided an address in Forest Gate on Friday, August 21.

The 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to sell a Class A drug and conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Cash, an encrypted phone and a cash counter were found at the address.

The arrested man has been released on bail until September 17.

The arrest was made as part of an investigation following the cracking of a bespoke, encrypted, global communication service.

EncroChat offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging service with 60,000 users worldwide and about 10,000 in the UK.

The primary use was for planning criminal activities including the distribution of illicit goods and money laundering.

Earlier this year agencies in France and the Netherlands infiltrated the platform.

The intelligence gleaned was shared via Europol to national law enforcement agencies.

