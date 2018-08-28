West Ham players serve dinner at festive community event

West Ham players swapped the pitch for plates during a visit to Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

Footballers Mark Noble, Robert Snodgrass, Aaron Cresswell, Marko Arnautovic and Jack Wilshere met families involved in the venue’s Full Hearts Full Tummies campaign.

The scheme, now in its fourth year, sees families watch a special Christmas performance before enjoying a festive lunch.

The players joined in with serving up the food, handed out Hammers-themed presents to children and even signed autographs for exited young fans.

The arts centre’s director Tania Wilmer said: “We’re really thrilled to welcome the West Ham players here.

“Having watched The Gruffalo and enjoyed a warm meal, meeting some local heroes has added an extra sparkle to a day these families won’t soon forget.”

Robert Snodgrass added: “Everyone will tell you that West Ham is the people’s club, and I think events like these clearly show that the club are extremely passionate about the community and making a difference to people’s lives.”