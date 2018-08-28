Search

West Ham players serve dinner at festive community event

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2018

Players serve up food. Picture: Robert Harris

Robert Harris

West Ham players swapped the pitch for plates during a visit to Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

West Ham mascots Bubbles and Hammerhead with players Robert Snotgrass, Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble. Picture: West Ham UnitedWest Ham mascots Bubbles and Hammerhead with players Robert Snotgrass, Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble. Picture: West Ham United

Footballers Mark Noble, Robert Snodgrass, Aaron Cresswell, Marko Arnautovic and Jack Wilshere met families involved in the venue’s Full Hearts Full Tummies campaign.

The scheme, now in its fourth year, sees families watch a special Christmas performance before enjoying a festive lunch.

A young fan gets an autograph. Picture: Robert HarrisA young fan gets an autograph. Picture: Robert Harris

The players joined in with serving up the food, handed out Hammers-themed presents to children and even signed autographs for exited young fans.

The arts centre’s director Tania Wilmer said: “We’re really thrilled to welcome the West Ham players here.

Hammerhead with pupils from St Joachim's Primary School. Picture: Robert HarrisHammerhead with pupils from St Joachim's Primary School. Picture: Robert Harris

“Having watched The Gruffalo and enjoyed a warm meal, meeting some local heroes has added an extra sparkle to a day these families won’t soon forget.”

Robert Snodgrass added: “Everyone will tell you that West Ham is the people’s club, and I think events like these clearly show that the club are extremely passionate about the community and making a difference to people’s lives.”

