Charity provides food supplies for Newham veterans to take home after time in hospital

Age UK East London is providing older veterans who have been in hospital in Newham with a week's worth of food supplies to take home, including fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and tea. Picture: PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Older veterans in Newham who have been in hospital will receive essential food supplies to help them recover at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

A donation from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust has helped charity Age UK East London expand its emergency food service.

It’s meant the charity can provide 150 older veterans in Newham and Waltham Forest who are being discharged from hospital with a week’s worth of food to take home.

They receive enough for three meals a day, including fresh fruit and vegetables, tea, bread and snacks.

Age UK East London director of services Deborah Hayes said: “We all know how difficult food shopping has been and it is one of the things that has been worrying people most.

“Should anyone know of an older veteran in Newham who might benefit from this scheme, please contact us.”

Call 020 8981 7124 or email info@ageukeastlondon.org.uk for more information.