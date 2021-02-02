Young people urged to share thoughts and ideas in mental health week

Published: 7:00 AM February 2, 2021

It's important for your mental health to talk and keep in touch with friends - Credit: Newham Council

Newham Council is partnering with the Recorder to celebrate The Year of the Young Person, where we will jointly focus on celebrating the achievements of young people and highlighting services and support groups aimed at young people.

This week, Newham is taking part in Children’s Mental Health Week and the theme is Express Yourself.

This means we want to encourage young people to find ways to share their feelings, thoughts and ideas because staying mentally well is so important.

Sally Burn, public health consultant, said: “We are really aware of the impact of the pandemic on our residents in Newham."

A stress and anxiety workshop last week was attended by 80 young people. It was an opportunity for young people to share feelings and to find out where they can get support.

Young people need to know that feeling anxious, stressed, worried, sad, bored, lonely and even frustrated is understandable and while it’s OK to feel this way, doing activities that make you feel good can help.

This week we ask Newham’s young people to Express Yourself - through art, music, writing, poetry, dance and drama, photography and film.

And we have six tips to support your mental health.

1: A routine – set a daily routine and keep yourself organised by making a to-do list including things you enjoy doing

2 Reduce negative information – while it’s good to say informed about Covid-19, too much can make you overwhelmed and anxious. Check the facts at credible sources no more than twice a day

3 Stay connected – stay in touch with friends you can trust by making a time to call, video call or use social media

4 Acts of kindness – sometimes thinking of ways to make someone else happy can benefit you too

5 Care for yourself – eat well, drink plenty of water, spend some time outdoors and try do a little exercise or use a relaxation technique

6 Talk about your feelings – share your concerns with those you trust and if you cannot speak to someone you know, use a helpline.

Here are some useful links: NHS talking therapies support www.nhs.uk; Kooth – online counselling support for ages 11-25 www.kooth.com; ChildLine 0800 1111 – free helpline for children under 19 years www.childline.org.uk every day 9am-3pm; Mind – free advice and support www.mind.org.uk 0300 123 3393.

What’s happening!

Zoom: Let’s Talk with the CAMHS Tree of Life Project, Thursday, February 4, 4-5pm

Young people are given an opportunity to talk, be heard, feel listened to and valued, and receive professional advice. The Tree of Life makes us think about our health from the roots all the way to the tree top leaves linking aspects of our identify, goals, strengths and support networks.

Cooking Workshop, Friday, Feb 5, 4-5pm

Healthy eating supports our mental well-being. Come and discuss eating disorders to gain knowledge and awareness on recognising signs, access to help, tips on healthy eating, and cooking healthily on a low budget.

Youth Table Talk, Friday, Feb 5, 5-7pm

Young people can join a discussion on mental health vs mental illness, the impact on education and lifestyle. A mini mental health quiz with the chance to win a prizes.

To access these activities and more at the borough's Youth Zones, visit https://padlet.com/YESLBN/YESProgramme

Open Up to See What’ Up! Wednesday, Feb 3, 4-5pm, ages 9-16

Run by young people for young people – it’s a space for young people to come together to share their experience of lockdown and their wellbeing.

Let’s Get Quixxical Q&A, Friday, Feb 5 4-5pm, ages 9-16

Young people can put their brains to the test and join a Friday quiz night.

The two above activities are presented by HeadStart Newham. To sign up, go to www.headstartnewham.co.uk/young-people/

Supporting Teenagers, Thursday, February 4, 4-5pm

A workshop for Newham parents, carers and young people to ensure they know about the amazing support on offer. Join by Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95579486838 Meeting ID: 955 7948 6838 or join by phone on:

020 3481 5240 or 020 3901 7895 or 131 460 1196 Meeting ID: 955 7948 6838 Go to Strengthening.Families@newham.gov.uk

LGBTQ+ History Month, February 1 - February 28

Newham Council is proud to participate in LGBTQ+ History Month. It wants to celebrate all members of the community and let everyone know they are valued and accepted Body, Mind, Spirit - which is the theme for this year. Youth Participation and Stratford Youth Zone are launching a series of workshops with Milk Presents, an award winning drama company. The programme Queer Culture Club is the first session on February 18. For more information contact: Tim Aldcroft tim.aldcroft@newham.gov.uk



