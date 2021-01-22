Published: 2:37 PM January 22, 2021

Selfish fly-tippers dumped heaps of rubbish outside Beckton Skills Centre - leaving staff unable to get into the building.

Sheena Bruce, of the skills centre, said staff were blocked from driving into the charity's premises on Tuesday (January 19) after rubbish was left outside the entrance.

The huge pile, which appeared to include furniture resembling a chaise lounge, a child's motorised car and sacks of landfill, stretched several metres along the road.

Beckton Skills Centre is a charity which helps support young people in Newham gain skills for employment.

Ms Bruce told the Recorder: "The centre has remained open throughout the various lockdowns in order to provide a valuable service to local young people in very difficult times.

"Since March last year, staff have been arriving early in order to carry out extra cleaning in order to safeguard young people and their key workers attending the centre.

The rubbish stopped staff from entering the building - Credit: Sheena Bruce

"Unfortunately, the incident on Tuesday wasted valuable time. The centre’s provision is particularly important at the moment when youth unemployment and associated mental health issues are so much in the news.

"It was very upsetting to think that such irresponsible and selfish actions might have affected such an excellent service."

The rubbish had been fly-tipped the previous evening, with a flatbed pickup truck caught dumping the rubbish at 9.40pm on January 18.

Staff were forced to get out of their cars, put on protective clothing and move the rubbish to ensure young people could continue to access the charity's building.

Ms Bruce added: "The staff wish to thank Newham Council for their prompt response clearing the mess and making the area safe by lunchtime the same day."

The council's website says it is working to change attitudes towards fly-tipping and deal with incidents.

It says: "Newham Council is rolling out a series of pioneering schemes to tackle the borough wide blight of fly-tipping.

"It makes our streets look dirty and cluttered and it costs the Council £3 million every year to clear up – money that could be spent on vital services areas such as young people, the environment or housing.

"Fly-tipping is illegal, and can result in an on the spot fine of up to £400."

To report fly-tipping in Newham, visit the council's website.