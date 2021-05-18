East Ham trampoline park bounces back as Covid-19 lockdown eases
- Credit: Tom Horton/KBA PR
The country's "biggest" trampoline park operator has bounced back into action after lockdown.
Flip Out in Barking Road, East Ham, reopened on Monday, May 17 following six months of closure due to the pandemic.
Richard Beese, the co-founder of Flip Out, said: "We are ecstatic to open our doors to the millions of customers we serve every year throughout the UK.
"Our priority is to provide every single person the most fun they can possibly have in a Covid-secure environment."
He added the venue wants to help put the stress of the last 12 months to one side.
"I can't tell you how excited we are to be finally opening our doors again in E6. It has been a difficult year for everyone but now we want to give people an outlet to go have some fun and still be safe," Mr Beese said.
"If you've been stuck at home bouncing off the walls in frustration, then what better way to blow off some steam with the family," he added.
