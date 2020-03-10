Flights between London City Airport and Italy cancelled due to coronavirus

All British Airways flights between London City Airport and Italy have been cancelled today (Tuesday, March 10) because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italian officials have put the whole country into lockdown in a bid to combat the virus, with the country having the most cases of Covid-19 of any European nation.

The latest figures state 9,172 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Italy, with 463 deaths.

In comparison, there have been 319 cases in the UK, with five deaths.

British Airways has cancelled all flights between the two countries for the day.

A spokeswoman said: 'In light of the Italian Government's announcement and the UK Government's official travel advice, we have contacted all customers who are due to travel today (March 10).

'We have updated our policy to give customers more options and flexibility. Any travellers due to fly to or from Italy between now and April 4 can rebook to a later date up until the end of May, move their destination to Geneva or Zurich or receive a full refund.'

British Airways operates flights from the Royal Docks airport to several cities in Italy, including Milan, Florence and Nice.

Anyone due to fly to Italy in the coming days is asked to check their online booking for the latest information and ensure the airline has their up-to-date contact details.

Government advice for anyone returning to the UK from Italy in the last 14 days is to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, even if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Around 3 million British nationals visit Italy every year.