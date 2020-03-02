Search

Advanced search

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to 'reduced demand'

PUBLISHED: 17:10 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 02 March 2020

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Flights from London City Airport have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

British Airways (BA) confirmed 26 flights between the Royal Docks airport and locations in Germany and Italy which were scheduled between Tuesday, March 17 and Saturday, March 28 will no longer take place.

You may also want to watch:

The airline has also cancelled flights from Heathrow and Gatwick, the majority of which are short-haul journeys to European destinations.

A BA spokesman said: "To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a number of flights between March 16 and March 28.

"We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel."

Customers on cancelled services will be offered the option of a full refund, rebook to a later date or rebook on other carriers where possible.

Most Read

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: County lines dealer from Plaistow who admitted selling class A drugs in Kent

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Strikes continue at University of East London over pay and work conditions

UEL staff and students were joined by Unite the Union, Newham Trades Council and National Education Union members at their picket outside the Water Lane campus in Stratford. Picture: Aura Lounasmaa

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jailed: East Ham gang member involved in £10m online fraud

Satish Kotinadhuni, 44, of Skeffington Road, East Ham, acted as a “mule” herder in the £10million fraud. Picture: MPS

Primary school in Plaistow to close for thorough clean as coronavirus precaution

Selwyn Primary School in Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: County lines dealer from Plaistow who admitted selling class A drugs in Kent

Cameron Johnson of Frinton Road, Plaistow, has been jailed for four years after admitting to dealing class A drugs in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

Strikes continue at University of East London over pay and work conditions

UEL staff and students were joined by Unite the Union, Newham Trades Council and National Education Union members at their picket outside the Water Lane campus in Stratford. Picture: Aura Lounasmaa

Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to ‘reduced demand’

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham’s Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Non League: Yeading Town 1 Clapton CFC 3

Josh Adejokun marshalled by Yeading defenders (Pic: Nick Davidson)

West Ham’s pace and support for Haller is the key to victory over Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s youngster Shabani joins Bishop’s Stortford on loan

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24