Flights from London City Airport cancelled as coronavirus leads to 'reduced demand'

Some flights from London City Airport to Germany and Italy have been cancelled. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Flights from London City Airport have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

British Airways (BA) confirmed 26 flights between the Royal Docks airport and locations in Germany and Italy which were scheduled between Tuesday, March 17 and Saturday, March 28 will no longer take place.

The airline has also cancelled flights from Heathrow and Gatwick, the majority of which are short-haul journeys to European destinations.

A BA spokesman said: "To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a number of flights between March 16 and March 28.

"We will be contacting customers on cancelled flights so we can discuss their travel options, including rebooking onto other carriers where possible, full refunds or booking with BA for a later date of travel."

