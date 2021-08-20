Flat in Plaistow destroyed by fire

Published: 12:43 PM August 20, 2021

A flat was destroyed by fire in Philip Street, Plaistow. - Credit: Google

A flat in Plaistow has been destroyed by fire.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, August 18 after the blaze broke out in the flat in Philip Street.

The fire was under control by 5.50pm but the three-roomed home on the first floor of a building was "destroyed", an LFB spokesperson said.

There were no reported injuries.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.

Four fire engines and 25 crew members attended the scene.