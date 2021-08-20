Flat in Plaistow destroyed by fire
Published: 12:43 PM August 20, 2021
- Credit: Google
A flat in Plaistow has been destroyed by fire.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, August 18 after the blaze broke out in the flat in Philip Street.
The fire was under control by 5.50pm but the three-roomed home on the first floor of a building was "destroyed", an LFB spokesperson said.
There were no reported injuries.
The spokesperson said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and Met Police.
You may also want to watch:
Four fire engines and 25 crew members attended the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
- 2 Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats
- 3 Concerns raised over future of Newham City Farm
- 4 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
- 5 What's on in east London this weekend (August 21-22)
- 6 Study: East London boroughs among most affordable for first-time buyers
- 7 Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Stratford
- 8 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
- 9 Police urged to 'step up' efforts to tackle prostitution in Romford Road
- 10 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland