Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Warton Road, Stratford shortly before 10am this morning (January 26) - Credit: LFB

A blaze at a block of flats in Stratford is under control, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says.

Eight fire engines and 40 personnel were called to Warton Road, where part of a second-floor flat was alight.

LFB was called at 9.52am today - January 26 - and the fire was brought under control 50 minutes later.

Crews from Stratford, Poplar, Leytonstone, Plaistow and other stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.