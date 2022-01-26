News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Crews at scene after fire breaks out at Stratford block of flats

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:35 AM January 26, 2022
LFB

Firefighters were called to a block of flats in Warton Road, Stratford shortly before 10am this morning (January 26) - Credit: LFB

A blaze at a block of flats in Stratford is under control, London Fire Brigade (LFB) says.

Eight fire engines and 40 personnel were called to Warton Road, where part of a second-floor flat was alight.

LFB was called at 9.52am today - January 26 - and the fire was brought under control 50 minutes later.

Crews from Stratford, Poplar, Leytonstone, Plaistow and other stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Stratford News
Newham News

