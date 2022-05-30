News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Vacuum cleaner battery believed to have cause Stratford flat fire

Holly Chant

Published: 2:09 PM May 30, 2022
LFB

Firefighters attended a flat fire on Forrester Way in Stratford on Saturday (May 28) - Credit: LFB

Around 25 firefighters were required to tackle a blaze at a Stratford flat on Saturday evening.

They arrived in four fire engines dispatched to Forrester Way at around 6.15pm on May 28, attending to find a three-roomed flat alight on the second floor of the building. 

Part of the flat was damaged by the fire; there were no reports of any injuries. 

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the blaze is believed to have been accidental and caused by a lithium-ion battery in a vacuum cleaner.  

A LFB spokesperson said: “Batteries can present a fire risk if they’re over-charged, short circuited, submerged in water or damaged, so it’s really important to protect them against being damaged and charge them safely.

"Unplug devices once they have finished charging and always make sure you use the right charger for your device.”

The fire was under control by 7pm, with crews from Stratford, Leyton, Leytonstone, Homerton and Plaistow fire stations attending the scene.

London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Newham News
East London News

