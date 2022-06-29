News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Revealed: Cause of Plaistow tower block fire which left 5 men in hospital

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:31 PM June 29, 2022
A fire has broken out at this block of flats in Plaistow, opposite the Underground station

A fire has broken out at this block of flats in Plaistow, opposite the Underground station - Credit: Mandy Marshall

Five men were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a tower block opposite Plaistow Underground Station.

Around 60 firefighters were called to the building in Plaistow Road around 1pm yesterday - Tuesday, June 28 - where part of a flat on the 13th floor was alight.

One man with burns and four others suffering from smoke inhalation were treated at the scene, before they were all taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crews in eight engines had the fire under control by 2.46pm.

London Fire Brigade said it is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of cigarettes.

