Stratford dance crew qualify to compete at world championship in America

Published: 4:04 PM October 8, 2021

IMD Legion claimed the gold medal in the minicrew category at the national championships. - Credit: IMD Legion

Five teams based in Stratford will fly to America after winning a spot in the World Hip Hop Dance Championships.

Urban dance crew IMD Legion qualified for the competition by winning three national titles and two silver medals at the UK Hip Hop Dance Championship last weekend at Arnold Sports Festival at the Birmingham NEC.

The crew claimed three gold medals in the megacrew, varsity and minicrew categories and two silver medals in the adult and varsity categories.

IMD Legion megacrew won the national championship in their category. - Credit: IMD Legion

These results meant five teams qualified to represent the UK at the world championships in Phoenix, Arizona next year, where they will compete against more than 4,000 dancers from at least 50 countries.

Despite qualifying for the world championships in the last two years, IMD Legion dancers were not able to compete on the global stage as the competitions were postponed then cancelled due the pandemic.

IMD Legion founder and chief executive Omar Ansah-Awuah said: “The last two years have been difficult for all of us, maintaining our fitness and continuing to develop while having to train online.

“Being able to get back to in-person rehearsals and competitions is such a relief and a pleasure.

“Our choreographers and dancers have been pushed to the limits of their capabilities and have worked tirelessly to be ready for this competition, and despite all the challenges, we have emerged champions.

“We are now looking forward to going to the USA in the summer to represent our country at the highest level in our sport.”

IMD rejects won gold in the varsity category. - Credit: IMD Legion

The last time IMD Legion had a spot at the world championships, its adult crew IMD Legacy finished seventh in its category finals and became the most successful UK crew to have competed in the competition.

All IMD Legion’s other teams advanced to the semi-final stage, with the Megacrew claiming 11th place - also the highest ranking for a UK team in this category.

IMD Legion has more than 70 members, with its crews performing all over the world and winning numerous national and European titles.

Many dancers have featured on national TV shows such as Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor as well as music videos for artists including Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.