Search

Advanced search

Newham charities call for donations to support coronavirus community hubs

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 March 2020

Chelle Coulton, Chief Executive of Bonny Downs Community Association. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.

Chelle Coulton, Chief Executive of Bonny Downs Community Association. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.

Archant

Newham charities Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA), The Magpie Project, The Renewal Programme, West Silvertown Foundation and Alternatives Trust East London have announced a partnership to help vulnerable neighbours in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Volunteer Martha Kallander preparing takeaway food at BDCA's foodbank on Wednesday 18 March. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.Volunteer Martha Kallander preparing takeaway food at BDCA's foodbank on Wednesday 18 March. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.

All five charities work with disadvantaged groups across the borough, including the homeless, the elderly, mothers, children, migrants, refugees, and pregnant women.

Each has a different specific function within the community, but they have all joined forces as the coronavirus crisis grips London.

As a group the charities have set up five donation hubs where residents can donate urgently needed items.

Requested items include tinned foods, jars of pasta sauce and jam, dried foods (pasta, biscuits and coffee), large-size nappies, sanitary towels, soap, bleach, Milton tablets, washing-up liquid, washing powder and toothpaste.

Volunteers Bhati Navsaria and Maureen Kinsey busy cooking takeaway meals. Picture: Bonny Downs Community AssociationVolunteers Bhati Navsaria and Maureen Kinsey busy cooking takeaway meals. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Relief packs will be made up from these items and distrubuted to members of the groups outlined above.

The drop-off times for each hub are as follows:

You may also want to watch:

The Well Community Centre in East Ham on Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am - 2pm;

Volunteer Martha Kallander preparing takeaway food at BDCA's foodbank on Wednesday 18 March. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.Volunteer Martha Kallander preparing takeaway food at BDCA's foodbank on Wednesday 18 March. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.

The Forest Lane lodge in Forest Gate on Mondays and Wednesdays 10am - 2pm;

The Renewal Programme in Manor Park on Tuesdays and Fridays 10am - 2pm;

The Britannia village hall in West Silvertown on Mondays and Thursdays 11am - 3pm;

The Alternatives Trust East London in Plaistow on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am - 3pm.

There with you - NewhamRecorder

Click here to download
Requires Adobe Acrobat or similar.

An online fundraising page has also been set up — justgiving.com/campaign/NewhamCovid19 — with all donations split between the participating charities.

Chief executive of The Renewal Programme Peter Laing says it is a “sad truth” that many residents were already struggling, which is why “giving even a small amount of food, household essentials or money will go a long way in helping them through this emergency.”

Further information can be found on each charity website; bonnydowns.org, themagpieproject.org, renewalprogramme.org.uk, wsfroyaldocks.org and altel.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Murder detectives in East Ham appeal for witnesses to fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate woman named one of Forbes magazine’s top 30 entrepreneurs under 30

Ellenor McIntosh and Alborz Bozorgi with Sadiq Khan. Picture: Ben Broomfield

Most Read

Coronavirus: Mayor of Newham urges government to grant councils emergency powers to act against price gouging

A receipt from a shop in Beckton dated March 17. Customers of shops across Newham have claimed storeholders have hiked their prices. Picture: Submitted

Police investigating East Ham stabbing of Shadika Patel release CCTV images after second arrest

Detectives investigating the murder of Shadika Mohsin Patel in East Ham have released images of a man they urgently need to identify in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: ExCeL to be turned into temporary hospital

The ExCeL is set to become a temporary hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Murder detectives in East Ham appeal for witnesses to fatal stabbing of Shadika Patel

Shadika Mohsin Patel died in hospital after being stabbed. Picture: Met Police

Forest Gate woman named one of Forbes magazine’s top 30 entrepreneurs under 30

Ellenor McIntosh and Alborz Bozorgi with Sadiq Khan. Picture: Ben Broomfield

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Reliving magic of the FA Cup as Orient seal quarter-final place with style back in 1978

Middlesbrough's John Mahoney (left) and Leyton Orient's Tony Grealish fight for the ball during the FA Cup quarter-final at Ayresome Park in March 1978 (pic PA)

Newham charities call for donations to support coronavirus community hubs

Chelle Coulton, Chief Executive of Bonny Downs Community Association. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.

Coronavirus: Call to shut London City Airport to curb spread

London City Airport. Picture: LCY

West Ham in Romania and Russia 1980-81

West Ham v Timisoara programme

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge

Trinidad and Tobago manager Dennis Lawrence
Drive 24