Newham charities call for donations to support coronavirus community hubs

Chelle Coulton, Chief Executive of Bonny Downs Community Association. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association. Archant

Newham charities Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA), The Magpie Project, The Renewal Programme, West Silvertown Foundation and Alternatives Trust East London have announced a partnership to help vulnerable neighbours in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Volunteer Martha Kallander preparing takeaway food at BDCA's foodbank on Wednesday 18 March. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association. Volunteer Martha Kallander preparing takeaway food at BDCA's foodbank on Wednesday 18 March. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association.

All five charities work with disadvantaged groups across the borough, including the homeless, the elderly, mothers, children, migrants, refugees, and pregnant women.

Each has a different specific function within the community, but they have all joined forces as the coronavirus crisis grips London.

As a group the charities have set up five donation hubs where residents can donate urgently needed items.

Requested items include tinned foods, jars of pasta sauce and jam, dried foods (pasta, biscuits and coffee), large-size nappies, sanitary towels, soap, bleach, Milton tablets, washing-up liquid, washing powder and toothpaste.

Volunteers Bhati Navsaria and Maureen Kinsey busy cooking takeaway meals. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association Volunteers Bhati Navsaria and Maureen Kinsey busy cooking takeaway meals. Picture: Bonny Downs Community Association

Relief packs will be made up from these items and distrubuted to members of the groups outlined above.

The drop-off times for each hub are as follows:

The Well Community Centre in East Ham on Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am - 2pm;

The Forest Lane lodge in Forest Gate on Mondays and Wednesdays 10am - 2pm;

The Renewal Programme in Manor Park on Tuesdays and Fridays 10am - 2pm;

The Britannia village hall in West Silvertown on Mondays and Thursdays 11am - 3pm;

The Alternatives Trust East London in Plaistow on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am - 3pm.

An online fundraising page has also been set up — justgiving.com/campaign/NewhamCovid19 — with all donations split between the participating charities.

Chief executive of The Renewal Programme Peter Laing says it is a “sad truth” that many residents were already struggling, which is why “giving even a small amount of food, household essentials or money will go a long way in helping them through this emergency.”

Further information can be found on each charity website; bonnydowns.org, themagpieproject.org, renewalprogramme.org.uk, wsfroyaldocks.org and altel.org.uk.