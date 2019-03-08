Manor Park Fitness Centre shuts due to flooding

Manor Park Fitness Centre has been closed due to severe flood damage. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Manor Park Fitness Centre has been temporarily closed after serious damage was caused by a flood.

The High Street North venue is shut until further notice while work is carried out to repair it. It is hoped it will be open for business again at the weekend.

Customers are able to use any of the borough's other activeNewham-run centres while Manor Park is closed.

A Newham Council spokesmna said: "Newham Council and activeNewham are working with contractors to implement the clean-up and drying operation.

"Customers are advised to contact activeNewham on 0300 124 0123 with any queries and before making a journey to the centre to ensure the site has reopened."