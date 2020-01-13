Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King Archant

A woman has been injured after being hit by a car which crashed through a shop window.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Peugeot 307 smashed into the Fish Mela store on the corner of Upton Lane and Glenparke Road on Friday, January 10 with police cordoning off the junction after being called at 2.56pm.

You may also want to watch:

London Fire Brigade also attended while paramedics took the woman, a pedestrian aged in her 50s, to an east London hospital.

A Met spokesman said: "The woman's condition has been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing."

There have been no arrests.