Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

PUBLISHED: 10:11 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 13 January 2020

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

A woman has been injured after being hit by a car which crashed through a shop window.

The Peugeot 307 smashed into the Fish Mela store on the corner of Upton Lane and Glenparke Road on Friday, January 10 with police cordoning off the junction after being called at 2.56pm.

London Fire Brigade also attended while paramedics took the woman, a pedestrian aged in her 50s, to an east London hospital.

A Met spokesman said: "The woman's condition has been assessed as non life-threatening or life-changing."

There have been no arrests.

