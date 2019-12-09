Search

Advanced search

First tenant announced for Royal Albert Dock business district

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 December 2019

Artist's impression of how the ABP development will look when completed. Picture: Simon Kennedy

Artist's impression of how the ABP development will look when completed. Picture: Simon Kennedy

Simon Kennedy

The first tenant in the new £1.7billion Royal Docks business district has been revealed.

Technology company Advantech UK will be relocating to ABP's Royal Albert Dock site, occupying one of the 20 office townhouse buildings

Darren Chapman, sales director at Advantech UK, said: "We're happy to relocate to the Royal Albert Dock development.

You may also want to watch:

"The amenities, and indeed the location itself, will be convenient for the Advantech team.

"We are very pleased to be moving in this exciting new development, and we look forward to contributing to this high-tech hub."

John Miu, chief operating officer of ABP London,  added: "We are excited to welcome Advantech to take office space in Royal Albert Dock."

The first phase of the development was completed earlier this year and more tenants are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Most Read

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

Delays on c2c network after ‘person injured’ at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Broken boilers, cockroaches and asbestos floors: Dispossessed tenants in Canning Town have waited eight years for change

Left: Part of Freemasons Road, now earmarked for demolition. Right from top: Mears tenants Boglarka Filler, Margaret Agyapong and Sam Napa are fed up with the slow progress. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Tony Aldis, Openeye Film

Most Read

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

Delays on c2c network after ‘person injured’ at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Broken boilers, cockroaches and asbestos floors: Dispossessed tenants in Canning Town have waited eight years for change

Left: Part of Freemasons Road, now earmarked for demolition. Right from top: Mears tenants Boglarka Filler, Margaret Agyapong and Sam Napa are fed up with the slow progress. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Tony Aldis, Openeye Film

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Defender Turley says Orient squad know they must battle for places to start matches

Leyton Orient's Jamie Turley is congratulated on his goal against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham slump to new low as Arsenal come from behind to take the spoils

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

First tenant announced for Royal Albert Dock business district

Artist's impression of how the ABP development will look when completed. Picture: Simon Kennedy

Clapton CFC progress into Alec Smith Cup semi-finals

Clapton CFC goalkeeper Dan Anfossy (Pic: Garry Strutt)

One of the worst games of football O’s coach Embleton admitted after Oldham draw

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists