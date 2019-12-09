First tenant announced for Royal Albert Dock business district

Artist's impression of how the ABP development will look when completed. Picture: Simon Kennedy Simon Kennedy

The first tenant in the new £1.7billion Royal Docks business district has been revealed.

Technology company Advantech UK will be relocating to ABP's Royal Albert Dock site, occupying one of the 20 office townhouse buildings

Darren Chapman, sales director at Advantech UK, said: "We're happy to relocate to the Royal Albert Dock development.

"The amenities, and indeed the location itself, will be convenient for the Advantech team.

"We are very pleased to be moving in this exciting new development, and we look forward to contributing to this high-tech hub."

John Miu, chief operating officer of ABP London, added: "We are excited to welcome Advantech to take office space in Royal Albert Dock."

The first phase of the development was completed earlier this year and more tenants are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.