Fireman scoops award after saving woman’s life at West Ham station

Fireman Ash Perham, 50, saved a woman's life after she collapsed on the street. Picture: LFB Archant

An off-duty firefighter has scooped an award after saving a woman’s life.

Watch manager Ash Perham was on his way to work when he saw people around a woman on the floor of West Ham station in November 2016.

Ash, 50, said: “I asked if everything was okay. A woman visiting from India had collapsed and as I tilted her head back she went into cardiac arrest.”

Quick-thinking Ash started resuscitation and continued to give the life-saving treatment after paramedics arrived.

The lady was taken to the Royal London Hospital where she made a full recovery.

Father-of-two Ash was recommended for the Royal Humane Award by the British Transport Police (BTP), receiving the honour at Drapers’ Hall in the City.

He said: “I’m humbled to receive this award. In August, I will retire after 30 years’ service and this is a fitting end to my career.

“The most important thing is that she survived.”

A BTP spokesman said: “Ash showed exceptional professionalism in saving this woman’s life.”

Father of two Ash started with the London Fire Brigade in Hackney when he was 21, fulfilling a childhood dream.

From there he went on to join watches at stations in Stratford, Hornchurch and Dagenham where he is due to see out his career on August 2.

But Ash could quite possibly have the longest commute of anyone at the brigade travelling to work from his home in Alicante.

After falling in love with Spain 13 years ago, the family decided to move out there though keeping their home in Rainham.

But the commute won’t end because in spite of retiring from the brigade, he will take up a new role working for the Home Office.

“I would go mental being at home seven days a week. For the last 13 years my wife hasn’t seen me four days a week. I think that’s been the key to a successful relationship,” Ash joked.

Though there have been some tough calls over the years, with the worst being a blaze at a party in Hackney which saw fatalities and a whole house gutted by the flames, Ash takes away many highlights.

“The biggest is working with a great group of people. It’s a great job working with fantastic people and helping the public,” he said.