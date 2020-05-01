Firefighters tackle blaze at disused Maryland shop

The fire in Leytonstone Road, Maryland. Picture: London Fire Brigade London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have tackled a blaze that broke out at a Maryland shop overnight.

Crews at the scene of the fire in Leytonstone Road, Maryland. Picture: London Fire Brigade Crews at the scene of the fire in Leytonstone Road, Maryland. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a disused shop with flats above on Leytonstone Road at 10.15pm on Thursday, April 30.

Part of the first floor and roof were alight.

Station commander Jim Ryan, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control.

“We had two height vehicles on scene to tackle the blaze in the roof.

“Nearby Maryland train station was not affected, but Leytonstone Road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain so.”

The fire took around two and a half hours to get under control, but crews were due remain on scene throughout the night damping down.

Firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow, Poplar, Homerton and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.