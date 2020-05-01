Firefighters tackle blaze at disused Maryland shop
PUBLISHED: 08:09 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:43 01 May 2020
London Fire Brigade
Firefighters have tackled a blaze that broke out at a Maryland shop overnight.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a disused shop with flats above on Leytonstone Road at 10.15pm on Thursday, April 30.
Part of the first floor and roof were alight.
Station commander Jim Ryan, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked hard to bring the fire under control.
You may also want to watch:
“We had two height vehicles on scene to tackle the blaze in the roof.
“Nearby Maryland train station was not affected, but Leytonstone Road has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain so.”
The fire took around two and a half hours to get under control, but crews were due remain on scene throughout the night damping down.
Firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow, Poplar, Homerton and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.