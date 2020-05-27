Woman rescued by firefighters after falling 30ft onto Silvertown river bank

Emergency services work to rescue a woman who fell onto a river bank off Booth Road, Silvertown. Picture: LFB LFB

A woman was rescued by firefighters after falling 30 feet onto a river bank in Silvertown.

A woman fell down this drop onto a river bank off Booth Road, Silvertown. Picture: LFB A woman fell down this drop onto a river bank off Booth Road, Silvertown. Picture: LFB

Crews attended the scene, off Booth Road, just before 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday, May 26).

The woman had been sitting on a wall when she fell onto mud and rocks on the foreshore below.

Group Commander Nick Harding said crews had around 40 minutes before the incoming tide reached the woman.

Two firefighters accessed the bank by a ladder to stabilise the woman and then worked with partner agencies to bring her to safety.

Crews used specialist rope equipment to lift her up to street level in a basket stretcher, before she was taken to hospital.

Mr Harding added: “The water was within about a metre of where the woman had been stuck by the time she was brought up.

“This was a really great example of inter-agency working and a good technical rescue.”