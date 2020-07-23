Search

Certificate for East Ham firefighter who saved woman’s life in flat fire

PUBLISHED: 12:09 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 23 July 2020

Firefighter Steven Somers, right, receives his certificate from station officer Tim Cutbill. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighter Steven Somers, right, receives his certificate from station officer Tim Cutbill. Picture: London Fire Brigade

London Fire Brigade

A firefighter who saved a woman’s life in a Manor Park flat fire has received a certificate thanking him for his bravery.

Steven Somers, who is based at East Ham fire station, was among four crews called to a fire that had broken out in the kitchen of a flat in Gainsborough Avenue in May 2018.

The blaze had started in the early hours of the morning and although one woman had managed to escape the first floor property, another was trapped inside.

Steven explained: “When we arrived we were met outside by a woman who told us a family member was on the landing inside the flat.

“I remember there being really heavy smoke and I went inside with one of my colleagues and spotted her.

“Flames were spreading and the smoke was starting to engulf her so I made the decision to quickly grab her.

“When we were outside we provided first aid until the ambulance crews got there and took her to hospital.”

The woman who was rescued received treatment for smoke inhalation, and Steven has now received a borough commander’s letter of congratulations thanking him for his actions in saving her.

The firefighter added: “I was just doing my job on that morning, we’re here to save lives.”

He was praised for his actions by station commander Jim O’Neill, who said: “The bravery and commitment that our firefighters show on a daily basis is incredible and it’s important to recognise that.

“The courage that Firefighter Somers showed on that night saved a woman’s life and we are very grateful for his quick actions.”

