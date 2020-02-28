Search

Fire numbers continues to fall in Newham as London figures reach record low

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 March 2020

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB

The London Fire Brigade. Picture: LFB

Archant

The number of fires in Newham has almost halved in the last decade.

London Fire Brigade. Picture: Mike BrookeLondon Fire Brigade. Picture: Mike Brooke

New statistics released by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) show that the number of call-outs in the borough have dropped from 1,364 to 707 in 2019.

The first significant reduction was in 2012, as numbers fell to 901 from 1,215 in 2011.

Between 2012 - 2017 the numbers remained broadly similar; 929 fires in 2013 was the highest recorded tally during that period, with 803, in 2015, the lowest.

2018 saw fewer than 800 fires in Newham for the first time, as LFB attended 783 incidents. This fell once again to the present figure of 707.

It's not just Newham where there has been a reduction - fires in London have reached the lowest level since records began.

Across the capital, fire numbers have reduced by 34 per cent in the last decade. In 2019 LFB attended 17,993 fires, down from 27,462 in 2010.

The Brigade attribute this reduction to an "integrated and targeted approach to fire safety", the positive impact of which has been felt in Newham.

Engaging with a wide range of audiences has been crucial to achieving such reduced numbers in the borough.

LFB carried out 15,000 more home fire safety visits and saw 19,000 more school children in London last year than in 2010. They also work more closely with the construction industry to better influence the safety of buildings.

This approach is working; beyond the overall reduction of 34pc, home fires and car fires across London have decreased by 23pc and 38pc respectively.

LFB assistant commissioner for fire safety Dan Daly said: "The reduction in fires is testament to the hard work of our firefighters and in particular our fire safety teams who tirelessly push forward our commitment to prevent fires from happening in the first place."

Warning against complacency, he added that there is still work to do: "We will continue to target our messaging to achieve behavioural change and work with our partners to target our home fire safety visits to those most at risk from fire. It is also vital that regulations are changed to make buildings safer and more sprinklers fitted especially in purpose built residential blocks and homes of the vulnerable."

