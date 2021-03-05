News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man in hospital after fire at disused Forest Gate church

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:11 AM March 5, 2021   
Firefighters outside a disused church and community centre in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate

Firefighters were called to the disused church and community in Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate around 11pm. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a derelict church in Forest Gate overnight.

Firefighters were called to the disused church and community in Woodgrange Road just before 11pm yesterday (Thursday, March 4).

Part of the ground floor of the building was damaged by the blaze, which was under control within an hour.

Station Commander Jim Ryan, who was at the scene, said: “Crews arrived to find a fire at a building which was previously used as a church and community hall.

“One man had left the building before the brigade arrived and firefighters carried out a search of the property as a precaution.

“Woodgrange Road was closed between Osborne Road and Romford Road whilst crews worked to make the scene safe.” 

Six fire engines and around 40 crew members from the Stratford, Leytonstone, East Ham, Leyton and Ilford stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Fire Brigade
Newham News

