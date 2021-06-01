News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Firefighters tackle blaze at tower block

Roy Chacko

Published: 9:46 AM June 1, 2021   
Around 80 people had to be evacuated from a tower block in Rayleigh Road after a seventh floor flat was on fire. 

Around 80 people had to be evacuated from a Silvertown tower block after firefighters tackled a flat fire on the seventh floor. 

The incident took place in a building on Rayleigh Road and firefighters were called to reports of the blaze at 12.12am on Tuesday, June 1.

The cause of the fire in Silvertown is under investigation and there were no reports of any injuries. 

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters fought the flames, which the brigade described as "extremely visible".

The fire was extremely visible and the Brigade's 999 control took 34 calls to the blaze. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the brigade's 999 control took 34 calls about the incident.

Fire crews from Plaistow, Millwall, East Ham, Stratford, Shadwell, East Greenwich, Whitechapel and Barking fire stations attended the scene and the fire was under control by 1.26am.



