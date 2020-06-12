Fire at disposal centre in Silvertown destroys 100 tonnes of mixed waste
PUBLISHED: 08:28 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 12 June 2020
Archant
A fire at a waste disposal centre in Silvertown’s Dock Road is now under control.
At 11.43pm eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze, with the incident over by 2.53am.
You may also want to watch:
Around 100 tonnes of mixed waste was destroyed by fire. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Millwall, Stratford. East Ham, Shadwell and East Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.