Search

Advanced search

Fire at disposal centre in Silvertown destroys 100 tonnes of mixed waste

PUBLISHED: 08:28 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:28 12 June 2020

A fire at a waste disposal centre in Silvertown is now under control, with no injuries reported. Picture: London Fire Brigade

A fire at a waste disposal centre in Silvertown is now under control, with no injuries reported. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A fire at a waste disposal centre in Silvertown’s Dock Road is now under control.

At 11.43pm eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze, with the incident over by 2.53am.

You may also want to watch:

Around 100 tonnes of mixed waste was destroyed by fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Millwall, Stratford. East Ham, Shadwell and East Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim hit by car in Plaistow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46 year old was hit by a car at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road. Picture: Google

Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

University of East London removes slave trader statue from Stratford campus

Calls have been made to remove the name of slave trader Sir John Cass from UEL's school of education and communities. Picture: Google

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Safety first as Newham retail centres prepare to reopen

The Stratford Centre is putting in place hygiene and social distancing measures ahead of retail shops reopening on June 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after victim hit by car in Plaistow

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 46 year old was hit by a car at the junction of Hermit Road and Grange Road. Picture: Google

Appeal to find missing woman known to frequent Forest Gate and Stratford

Police are appealing for help finding Beverley Azeez. Picture: MPS

University of East London removes slave trader statue from Stratford campus

Calls have been made to remove the name of slave trader Sir John Cass from UEL's school of education and communities. Picture: Google

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Safety first as Newham retail centres prepare to reopen

The Stratford Centre is putting in place hygiene and social distancing measures ahead of retail shops reopening on June 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Premier League matchday protocols approved ahead of next week’s resumption

The Premier League trophy.

Fire at disposal centre in Silvertown destroys 100 tonnes of mixed waste

A fire at a waste disposal centre in Silvertown is now under control, with no injuries reported. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Don’t avoid getting help with diabetes because of coronavirus concerns: Newham GPs

Newham GPs are urging people with diabetes not to wait to get medical attention if they need it. Picture: Peter Byrne / PA Wire

Rice, Kane, Alli named in Barnes’ Best England XI

John Barnes has revealed his best England XI

Roll on Royal Ascot!

Ryan Moore riding Love (right, blue/orange) to victory in the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse
Drive 24