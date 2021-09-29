Man led to safety as fire destroys first floor of house in Canning Town

Published: 5:45 PM September 29, 2021

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Grange Road. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A man had to be led to safety during a fire which destroyed the first floor of a house in Canning Town.

Four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were called to the blaze in Grange Road in the early hours of this morning (September 29).

Most of the ground floor of the terraced house and part of the roof were damaged by the flames.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: "The first floor of the building was destroyed by the blaze."

Two men escaped from the building before the brigade arrived and were taken to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters led a third man to safety, who was also taken to hospital.

The brigade was called at 5.27am and the fire was under control by 7.45am.

Crews from Plaistow, Stratford, Poplar and East Ham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.