Neighbours warned to keep windows and doors shut during Plaistow blaze

Published: 12:18 PM June 9, 2021

Smoke pours from a builders' storage unit during a fire in Barking Road, Plaistow. - Credit: LFB

A builders' storage unit has been "badly damaged" in a fire in Plaistow.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters tackled the flames at the facility in Barking Road after the brigade was called at 9.17am this morning (June 9).

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the storage facility was badly damaged in the incident.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire at a builders' storage unit on Barking Road in #Plaistow. More soon. pic.twitter.com/7jGXmMSeJ9 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 9, 2021

Station commander Jason Oliff, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked extremely hard in arduous conditions to bring the blaze under control.

"The fire produced a lot of thick, black smoke so we asked residents to close their doors and windows."

You may also want to watch:

Barking Road in both directions at the junction of New City Road closed due to the fire, with traffic signals at the crossing also not working as a result, according to Transport for London.

Barking Road (A134) Closed both ways at New City Rd

Amazing job by @LondonFire working in difficult conditions & in this heat.@TfLBuses diverted via Prince Regents Ln Glen Rd & Boundry Rd.

Local residents advised keep windows closed.@NewhamRecorder @SkyNewsBreak @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/7iqZio3Fvn — Michael Webb (@swomwebb2408) June 9, 2021

The fire was under control by 11.06am. Crews from East Ham, Stratford, Barking, Leytonstone and Millwall fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.