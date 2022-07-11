News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police launch investigation into Canning Town maisonette fire 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 10:24 AM July 11, 2022
About 40 firefighters were called to blaze in Hooper Road, Canning Town, on July 9 

About 40 firefighters were called to blaze in Hooper Road, Canning Town, on July 9 - Credit: Google

Police are investigating a fire that broke out in a maisonette in Newham on Saturday morning.

About 40 firefighters using six fire engines were called to the blaze in Hooper Road, Canning Town, just after 11am on July 9. 

They had the fire under control within two hours. 

A man left the property before crews arrived. 

A four-roomed maisonette on the second and third floor was damaged by fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Crews from East Ham, Stratford, Barking, Leyton and surrounding stations were at the scene. 
 

