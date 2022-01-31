News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Manor Park house fire under investigation 

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:35 PM January 31, 2022
The fire damaged broke out in a house in Church Road, Manor Park

The cause of a fire which damaged a large part of the first floor of a house in Manor Park is under investigation. 

Emergency services were called to the blaze in the end of terrace house in Church Road at 1.47pm on Saturday - January 29. 

Two people left the property before the London Fire Brigade arrived. 

About 25 fire fighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour. 

Fire crews from Stratford, East Ham, Ilford and Leytonstone stations attended the scene. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

