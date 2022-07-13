Revealed: East Ham house fire caused by rabbit
- Credit: PA
A fire in a house in East Ham is thought to have broken out after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead.
The pet sadly died in the incident in Central Park Road last night.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just after 8.30pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 12 - and 25 firefighters using four engines had the blaze under control within half an hour.
The loft conversion of the end-of-terrace house was destroyed.
There were no reports of any other injuries.
A LFB spokesperson said: “It's important to keep extension leads and other electrical equipment away from pets that may chew cables.
"This incident is also a reminder to test your smoke alarms. There were smoke alarms fitted inside the property, but they didn’t operate."
Crews from Plaistow, Stratford, Leytonstone and Leyton fire stations attended the scene.