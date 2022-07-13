News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Revealed: East Ham house fire caused by rabbit

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 3:50 PM July 13, 2022
The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead

The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house in Central Park Road, East Ham, after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead - Credit: PA

A fire in a house in East Ham is thought to have broken out after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead.

The pet sadly died in the incident in Central Park Road last night.

The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house in Central Park Road, East Ham

The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house in Central Park Road, East Ham, after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead - Credit: Google


The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just after 8.30pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 12 - and 25 firefighters using four engines had the blaze under control within half an hour.

The loft conversion of the end-of-terrace house was destroyed. 

There were no reports of any other injuries.

A LFB spokesperson said: “It's important to keep extension leads and other electrical equipment away from pets that may chew cables.

"This incident is also a reminder to test your smoke alarms. There were smoke alarms fitted inside the property, but they didn’t operate."

Crews from Plaistow, Stratford, Leytonstone and Leyton fire stations attended the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Newham News
East London News
London

Don't Miss

Priory Road in East Ham, Newham

London Live News

Woman and children flee fire in eight-story East Ham flat block

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
James Sinclair, 31, of Poplar, stabbed 40-year-old Shadika Patel in the chest

London Live News

Guilty: Killer who murdered lone woman at bus stop

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Sadiq Khan (centre) and Plaistow-born rapper Ghetts (far right) with directors and board members of UD and East London Dance

Arts & Culture

Multi-million pound creative hub opens in Stratford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
A group of people thought to be migrants are rescued off the coast of Folkestone, Kent

London Live News

Arrest of 'Ilford kingpin' sparked ‘biggest ever' Channel crossings...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon