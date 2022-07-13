The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house in Central Park Road, East Ham, after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead - Credit: PA

A fire in a house in East Ham is thought to have broken out after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead.

The pet sadly died in the incident in Central Park Road last night.

The fire broke out in an end-of-terrace house in Central Park Road, East Ham, after a rabbit chewed through an extension lead - Credit: Google



The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called just after 8.30pm yesterday - Tuesday, July 12 - and 25 firefighters using four engines had the blaze under control within half an hour.

The loft conversion of the end-of-terrace house was destroyed.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

A LFB spokesperson said: “It's important to keep extension leads and other electrical equipment away from pets that may chew cables.

"This incident is also a reminder to test your smoke alarms. There were smoke alarms fitted inside the property, but they didn’t operate."

Crews from Plaistow, Stratford, Leytonstone and Leyton fire stations attended the scene.