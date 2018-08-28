Search

Crews tackling fire at Barking Road takeaway

PUBLISHED: 14:06 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 01 February 2019

Barking Road is blocked near the junction with High Street North and High Street South due to the shop fire. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a takeaway in Barking Road, East Ham.

The extraction system of the fast food shop, which has flats above it, is currently alight.

Crews from Stratford, Poplar, Barking and Ilford fire stations were called to the scene shortly after 1pm today.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Barking Road is blocked eastbound at Ron Leighton Way, close to High Street North and High Street South, with a number of bus routes using currently on diversion.

