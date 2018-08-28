Crews tackling fire at Barking Road takeaway
PUBLISHED: 14:06 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 01 February 2019
Archant
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a takeaway in Barking Road, East Ham.
The extraction system of the fast food shop, which has flats above it, is currently alight.
Crews from Stratford, Poplar, Barking and Ilford fire stations were called to the scene shortly after 1pm today.
The cause of the fire is not known.
Barking Road is blocked eastbound at Ron Leighton Way, close to High Street North and High Street South, with a number of bus routes using currently on diversion.