Updated

A fire has broken out at this block of flats in Plaistow, opposite the Underground station - Credit: Mandy Marshall

Around 60 firefighters have dealt with a blaze at a tower block opposite an Underground station in Plaistow.

Eight fire engines were called around 1pm today - Tuesday, June 28 - to the building in Plaistow Road after a fire broke out at a flat on the 13th floor.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 2pm.

London Fire Brigade said there are no reported injuries at this stage.

Crews from Plaistow, Stratford, Poplar, Leytonstone and surrounding stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.