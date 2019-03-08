Search

Firefighters tackle Millennium Mills fire

PUBLISHED: 21:12 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:27 23 June 2019

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

Firefighters tackle the fire at Millennium Mills. Picture: LFB

LFB

Firefighters are tackling a fire at Millennium Mills.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the derelict factory in Mill Road, Silvertown, shortly after 6pm today (Sunday).

Parts of multiple floors and the roof in one section of the building were alight, with 56 calls about it made to the London Fire Brigade.

Those living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed,

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 8.50pm but will remain at the scene throughout the evening to continue to tackle remaining deep seated pockets of fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Flights from nearby London City Airport are unaffected.

