Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire
PUBLISHED: 08:03 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 14 August 2019
Gas cylinders have exploded during a fire at a Manor Park tyre workshop.
The blaze broke out at Kwik Fit, High Street North, shortly before 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 13).
Ten fire engines were called to the scene, with around 70 firefighters tackling it.
People living nearby were evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control shortly after 11.15pm, with the single storey unit being badly damaged by the fire.
The fire in Manor Park. Picture: @Arslan__Sho
The cause is under investigation.