Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Gas cylinders have exploded during a fire at a Manor Park tyre workshop.

Tyre workshop blaze in #ManorPark. A number of gas cylinders have exploded due to the heat of the fire. Please avoid the area if possible pic.twitter.com/GrXaQTpwDB — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 13, 2019

The blaze broke out at Kwik Fit, High Street North, shortly before 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 13).

Ten fire engines were called to the scene, with around 70 firefighters tackling it.

People living nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control shortly after 11.15pm, with the single storey unit being badly damaged by the fire.

The fire in Manor Park. Picture: @Arslan__Sho The fire in Manor Park. Picture: @Arslan__Sho

The cause is under investigation.