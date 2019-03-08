Search

Gas cylinders explode in Manor Park tyre workshop fire

PUBLISHED: 08:03 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 14 August 2019

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Firefighters at the scene of the Kwik Fit fire in Manor Park. Picture: Vasile

Gas cylinders have exploded during a fire at a Manor Park tyre workshop.

The blaze broke out at Kwik Fit, High Street North, shortly before 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 13).

Ten fire engines were called to the scene, with around 70 firefighters tackling it.

People living nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control shortly after 11.15pm, with the single storey unit being badly damaged by the fire.

The fire in Manor Park. Picture: @Arslan__ShoThe fire in Manor Park. Picture: @Arslan__Sho

The cause is under investigation.

Most Read

Jailed: East Ham stalker who bombarded victim with ‘aggressive and sexually explicit’ messages

Andrew Costa-Freeman from East Ham was jailed for two years after admitting to stalking involving serious alarm or distress, and breaching a restraining order. Picture: MPS

New date set for introduction of Browning Road bridge closure scheme

The Browning Road bridge closure pilot scheme is set to last for six months. Picture: Jon King

Newham Council apologises after consultation branded racist

East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

TfL legally stopped from signing Silvertown contract

A CGI of the proposed Silvertown Tunnel. Picture: TfL

Thousands enjoy Under the Stars music festival

Dancers Coco Jam at Under the Stars. Picture: Newham Council

