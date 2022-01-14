Flat above garage damaged in Manor Park fire
Published: 7:32 AM January 14, 2022
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A flat has been damaged in a Manor Park blaze.
London Fire Brigade said firefighters tackled the fire at a flat above a garage on High Street North yesterday afternoon - January 13.
The Brigade said "half of the first floor flat was damaged by the fire" and a small part of the roof was also affected. There were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were called at 4.22pm and the fire was under control by 5.29pm.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from East Ham, Stratford, Plaistow and Ilford fire stations were at the scene.
LFB said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
