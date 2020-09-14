Crews on scene as fire engulfs third floor flat in Plaistow
PUBLISHED: 15:02 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 14 September 2020
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at a block of flats in Plaistow.
Ten fire engines and around 70 personnel have been tackling the fire in a four-storey block in Maud Road.
The whole of a flat on the third floor was alight and half of the roof was also affected.
Crews have worked to stop the fire spreading to surrounding properties.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said no one has been injured.
The brigade was called at 12.58pm.
It received more than 30 calls to the visible fire.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
