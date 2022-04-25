News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Smoke alarm saves seven from flat fire in Manor Park

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:03 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 12:14 PM April 25, 2022
Flat fire at converted terrace in Manor Park

A flat in Sheridan Road caught fire last night (Sunday, April 24) - Credit: Google Maps

Seven people escaped unharmed after a fire broke out at a flat in Manor Park last night.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a converted mid-terrace house in Sheridan Road just before 9.30pm yesterday (Sunday, April 24).

Five children and two adults left the building before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived; they were assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Part of the first floor of the converted house was damaged by fire, which was tackled by around 25 firefighters.

An LFB spokesperson said: “This incident is a reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home.

"Smoke alarms fitted inside the property raised the alarm, providing time for those inside to escape."

The fire was under control by 10.40pm.

Fire crews from East Ham, Stratford, Ilford and Plaistow fire stations attended the scene.

