Firefighters get East Ham blaze under control after 600 tonnes of waste catches fire

PUBLISHED: 08:06 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 25 April 2019

Firefighters at the fire on Jenkins Lane. Picture: LFB.

LFB

It has taken around 70 firefighters almost four hours to get a fire at the Jenkins Lane dump under control.

The emergency services were called to the blaze in East Ham yesterday at 3.39pm and found 600 tonnes of shredded household waste alight.

The firefighters and ten fire engines had the fire under control by 7.37pm. The last pockets of it were put out at around 2.30am this morning.

The fire took hold despite a foam fire suppression system being in place at the facility.

Crews from East Ham, Barking, Plaistow, Ilford, Poplar, Stratford and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A council spokeswoman said waste is being diverted from Jenkins Lane and that waste collections should happen as normal.

People wanting to use the Jenkins Lane facility are advised to call Renewi, the company that runs the dump, on 0800 389 9918 to check opening times.

