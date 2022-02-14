Breaking

Firefighters have been called to a restaurant with flats above in Barking Road, Plaistow - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Seven people have been rescued as firefighters battle a blaze at a restaurant with flats above in it Plaistow.

Around 40 firefighters and six fire engines are at the scene in Barking Road after being called shortly before 9.50am.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Part of the ground floor of the three-storey building is alight.

"One woman and two children are being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation."

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 13 calls to the blaze.

Station Commander Dave Reed, who is at the scene, said: "The fire has spread through the restaurant's ducting and firefighters have rescued seven people via an internal staircase.

"There are local road closures in place and some bus routes have been diverted.

"We would advise people to avoid the area where possible."

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.