Council to throw 'peace event' opposing Canning Town arms fair

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 September 2019

Police and protestors at DSEI 2019. Picture: Luke Acton.

Newham Council has continued its opposition to the DSEI arms fair as it announced an "alternative peace event" in protest.

The event follows a June vote at full council that encouraged Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz to use council property to facilitate peaceful protest.

The alternative peace exhibition will include film screenings, talks, readings, and an open mic night.

Mayor Fiaz said: "It is abhorrent that such an event should happen in Newham and it is important than we make clear our opposition to the DSEI going ahead in our borough.

"Newham is a very diverse borough and many of our communities have links across the globe to those areas that have been affected by conflict, displacement, and the horror of war.

"This council is taking a stand and, in line with the motion approved at full council, is doing everything we can to prevent the DSEI coming to Newham ever again."

The event will be on the first day of the arms fair, September 10, between 4pm and 10pm at 51 Freemasons Road.

Dozens of people have already been arrested by police on the roads leading up to the ExCeL in Custom House, where the fair is being held.

The demonstrators are attempting to block entrance to the conference centre and have camped-out outside the venue.

