Ferry Festival set to celebrate history of the Royal Docks

Last year's Ferry Festival. Picture: Marieta Evans Marieta Evans

A festival celebrating the history and traditions of the Royal Docks is set to return for a third year.

The Ferry Festival will feature a range of activities in North Woolwich and Silvertown throughout the summer.

The activities - full details of which are still to be confirmed - will culminate in a celebration in the Royal Victoria Gardens on Saturday, August 10.

It will include a boat and plane race for children, a nautical fancy dress competition and music from Generation Uncovered and Brick Lane Music Hall.

The family event will also feature food and market stalls and a talent show.

The festival is inspired by, and takes its name from, an annual community celebration held during the 1970s and 80s.

Anyone who would like to get involved in this year's event, either holding a stall or performing at the talent show, is asked to email ferryfestival@gmail.com by Friday, July 26.