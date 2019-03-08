Search

Ferry Festival relocated due to predicted strong winds

PUBLISHED: 17:04 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 09 August 2019

Last year's Ferry Festival. Picture: Marieta Evans

Last year's Ferry Festival. Picture: Marieta Evans

Marieta Evans

The Ferry Festival in the Royal Docks is being relocated because of predicted strong winds.

The community event was originally due to take place in Royal Victoria Gardens tomorrow (Saturday, August 10) but has been moved to the Royal Docks Learning and Activity Centre in Albert Road.

Organisers have said that they will find space for all planned activities, including a raffle, stalls and live music, as well as boat and plane races.

The decision was taken on safety grounds after the Met Office issued a weather warning for strong winds.

The festival will run from 2pm until 6pm.

Newham Council must pay thousands to residents for failing to deal with complaints properly

Newham Council has been ordered to pay residents thousands of pounds by the Local Government Ombudsman. Picture: Ken Mears

Man who died after being detained in Custom House named by police watchdog

Jason Lennon. Picture: IOPC

Plaistow school to trial four and a half day week

The Cumberland School headteacher Gillian Dineen. Picture: Tom Barnes

Sadiq Khan urged to rethink £1bn Silvertown Tunnel project

A CGI of the Silvertown Tunnel from the Silvertown side. Picture: TfL

Man charged with dangerous driving after crash in Canning Town

Blaine Fox from Greenwich was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a crash in Barking Road, Canning Town. Picture: @TheIronHammer

