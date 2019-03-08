Ferry Festival relocated due to predicted strong winds

The Ferry Festival in the Royal Docks is being relocated because of predicted strong winds.

The community event was originally due to take place in Royal Victoria Gardens tomorrow (Saturday, August 10) but has been moved to the Royal Docks Learning and Activity Centre in Albert Road.

Organisers have said that they will find space for all planned activities, including a raffle, stalls and live music, as well as boat and plane races.

The decision was taken on safety grounds after the Met Office issued a weather warning for strong winds.

The festival will run from 2pm until 6pm.