Canning Town tower block fire was caused by ‘smoking materials’

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552 Archant

An investigation into a fire at a tower block has concluded it was caused by materials used for smoking.

The London Fire Brigade received 37 calls to the blaze at the council-owned block where ACM cladding was removed last year. Picture: Lisa McSweeney The London Fire Brigade received 37 calls to the blaze at the council-owned block where ACM cladding was removed last year. Picture: Lisa McSweeney

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze at a 12th floor flat at Ferrier Point in Forty Acre Lane in Canning Town on Monday, June 22.

London Fire Brigade investigators believe it was caused by smoking materials.

Station commander Jim Smith, said: “Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire.

“Stub cigarettes out properly and always dispose of them carefully. Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays. Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.”

About 150 people fled the building before the fire brigade arrived with three women and two men treated at the scene. One man was taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Half of the four-roomed flat was damaged.

Control officers took 40 calls to the fire. The Brigade was called at 6.22pm and the flames were under control at 7.45pm.

Fire crews from Plaistow, Poplar, East Ham, Stratford, Millwall, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations attended.

The brigade has issued a series of smoking safety tips in the wake of the blaze.

These include: never smoking in bed; avoiding smoking on armchairs and sofas; using proper ashtrays; not leaving pipes of cigarettes unattended and keeping matches out of the reach of children.