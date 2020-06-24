Search

Advanced search

Canning Town tower block fire was caused by ‘smoking materials’

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 24 June 2020

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

Archant

An investigation into a fire at a tower block has concluded it was caused by materials used for smoking.

The London Fire Brigade received 37 calls to the blaze at the council-owned block where ACM cladding was removed last year. Picture: Lisa McSweeneyThe London Fire Brigade received 37 calls to the blaze at the council-owned block where ACM cladding was removed last year. Picture: Lisa McSweeney

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters were called to the blaze at a 12th floor flat at Ferrier Point in Forty Acre Lane in Canning Town on Monday, June 22.

London Fire Brigade investigators believe it was caused by smoking materials.

Station commander Jim Smith, said: “Fires caused by smoking materials including cigarettes, roll-ups, cigars and pipes, result in more deaths than any other type of fire.

You may also want to watch:

“Stub cigarettes out properly and always dispose of them carefully. Make sure smoking materials are cold before emptying ashtrays. Preferably wet stubs before throwing them into a bin.”

About 150 people fled the building before the fire brigade arrived with three women and two men treated at the scene. One man was taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Half of the four-roomed flat was damaged.

Control officers took 40 calls to the fire. The Brigade was called at 6.22pm and the flames were under control at 7.45pm.

Fire crews from Plaistow, Poplar, East Ham, Stratford, Millwall, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations attended.

The brigade has issued a series of smoking safety tips in the wake of the blaze.

These include: never smoking in bed; avoiding smoking on armchairs and sofas; using proper ashtrays; not leaving pipes of cigarettes unattended and keeping matches out of the reach of children.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Canning Town tower block fire forces 150 people from their homes

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

Police appeal after car reaches 100mph in 30mph zone during Canning Town pursuit

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command have appealed for help to find this man after a car reached 100mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Met Police

East Ham protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement draws ‘200-strong’ crowd

Protesters took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Newham SUTR

Most Read

All Percy Ingle bakeries to close

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Canning Town tower block fire forces 150 people from their homes

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

Police appeal after car reaches 100mph in 30mph zone during Canning Town pursuit

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command have appealed for help to find this man after a car reached 100mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Met Police

East Ham protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement draws ‘200-strong’ crowd

Protesters took the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Newham SUTR

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Grassroots cricket ‘still banned’ says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus

Moyes angered by VAR as derby defeat leaves struggling Hammers in trouble

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores an own goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League: Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores his side's second goal during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Canning Town tower block fire was caused by ‘smoking materials’

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22). Picture: @Monika85422552

Higher education facing coronavirus crisis, East Ham MP says ministers must ‘mitigate funding shortfall’

Last week forty-eight professional academic associations across the country sent a letter to education ministers to call on a 'new deal for higher education'.