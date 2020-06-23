Canning Town tower block fire forces 150 people from their homes

A total of 150 people fled their homes during a fire at Ferrier Point, Canning Town last night (June 22).

A man was taken to hospital following a fire at a tower block which forced 150 people out of their homes and damaged a 12th floor flat.

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters rushed to Ferrier Point in Forty Acre Lane, Canning Town after being called at 6.22pm on Monday, June 22.

Three women and two men were treated by paramedics at the scene. The man taken to hospital was suffering from smoke inhalation. Neighbours from 115 flats left the building before the brigade arrived.

The London Fire Brigade received 37 calls to the blaze at the council-owned block where aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding was removed last year.

Station commander Jim Smith said: “Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control. Road closures were put in place whilst crews worked to make the scene safe.”

The fire was under control by 7.45pm and saw crews from Plaistow, Poplar, East Ham, Stratford, Millwall and Shadwell attend.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz praised emergency services for their swift response, saying: “I thank the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance for their swift arrival and life-saving efforts.

“I am thankful everyone is safe. Firefighters had everything under control very quickly.

“Council officers were also at the scene quickly. We will continue to support the emergency services in any way we can, as well as any resident who needs our help.”

The mayor added the council would look at its response to see if any lessons can be learnt for the future.

Half of a four-roomed flat on the 12th floor was damaged by the flames while two more were affected by smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.