Delays on c2c network after 'person injured' at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke. Archant

There are delays on c2c services currently due to an "injured person" at London Fenchurch Street station.

Many services across the whole network are affected while emergency services deal with the incident and disruption is expected until around 6.30pm.

National Rail travel information states: "A person has been injured at London Fenchurch Street and as a result, some (c2c) trains may be cancelled or delayed."

British Transport Police were called shortly after 4.20pm to a report of a casualty, a spokewoman said.

c2c is advising: "Greater Anglia and Transport for London services are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice."

London Ambulance Service have also been contacted.